Discover Black Hawk. There's something for everyone to enjoy.

"Energy Efficiency in Historic Buildings" Workshop

The City is pleased to announce its 4th Annual Historic Preservation Workshop to be held this Fall at Crook’s Palace. Some of the previous years’ workshop topics have been Historic Wood, Masonry Restoration, Historic Buildings and the Code. This year’s topic will be “Energy Efficiency in Historic Buildings” and will be held in mid-September. This workshop is open to anyone (homeowners, historic preservation specialists, planners, designers, architects, general contractors, handymen, building inspectors, etc.) There is a $20 registration fee which covers the cost of breakfast and lunch. Details will be available soon. If you’d like to know more about this workshop, please contact Sara Forbes at sforbes(at)cityofblackhawk.org or 303-582-2223.

2019 City-Wide Clean-Up Day

Mark your calendars! In conjunction with Historic Preservation Month (May), the annual City-wide Clean-Up Day is planned for Thursday, May 23rd, RAIN OR SHINE. Each year, City of Black Hawk residents, local businesses, casino employees, City Council members, Historic Preservation Commission members and City employees hit the streets of Black Hawk to pick up trash and make the City look its best for everyone’s enjoyment. In addition to trash pickup, many residents take advantage of the City’s offer to pick up large items (such as old furniture) for disposal.

Volunteers will be provided both breakfast and lunch, as well as supplies needed for cleaning up the City. The City is having new Clean-Up Day t-shirts produced for this year’s Clean-Up Day participants to wear. As an added incentive, participants will get the chance at winning one of many gift cards to be raffled off at the end of the event!

If you’d like more information on this fun annual event, please contact Sara Forbes at the City’s Planning Department at 303-582-2223 or sforbes(at)cityofblackhawk.org. As always, we appreciate your efforts in keeping our City clean throughout the year!

2019 Boom Town Fireworks

The City of Black Hawk will once again host Boom Town, 4th of July Fireworks. The largest display in Colorado, this is a not-to-miss event! Prepare to be wowed!

Weather and fire restrictions permitting, the fireworks display will begin at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Details to come soon.

